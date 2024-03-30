Sfax: investigation into death Dr. Jed Henchiri launched

Tunis: The prosecution of the Sfax 1 Court of First Instance ordered the opening of an investigation into the death of former president of the Tunisian Organization of Young Doctors (OTJM), Dr. Jed Henchiri, Under Article 31 of the Criminal Code. Court spokesperson Hichem Ben Ayed told TAP on Saturday that the Deputy Public Prosecutor, accompanied by the investigating judge, went, Friday evening, to the house of the deceased in Sfax where the body had been found, «The doctor's dead body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Department of Habib Bourguiba University Hospital to carry out an autopsy and determine the causes of his death,» the same source said. 37-year old Jed Henchiri died on Friday evening. He graduated from the Medical School of Sfax. He is originally from Oum Larayes (governorate of Gafsa). Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse