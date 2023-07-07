Shangula urges youth to get involved in reducing illicit drug use

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has encouraged stakeholders in the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) to include Namibian youth in order to effectively reduce illicit drug use and trafficking.

Shangula stated this at the inauguration of the National Drug Control Commission (NDCC) here on Friday.

He said relevant stakeholders should collaborate to ensure that the NDCMP is effectively implemented in order to prevent the youth from using harmful legal and illegal drugs.

“There is an increasing number of users of illicit drugs of different ages. Unfortunately, even children of a very young age have become users of such substances, leading to addiction and other negative consequences,” Shangula said.

The minister further noted that Namibia remains committed to strengthening cooperation and coordination among authorities in the health, education, social, justice, and law enforcement sectors in order to effectively combat narcotic drug trafficking and provide the necessary care to those who use or are affected by narcotic drugs.

In 1999, the Namibian Cabinet approved the establishment of the NDCC under the auspices of the health ministry to oversee the implementation of the National Drug Control Master Plan.

The NDCC was launched here Friday, aimed at addressing and strengthening ongoing efforts to make Namibian people and communities safer from the potential harm that is inherent in the trade, distribution and use of illicit drugs.

The reduction of illicit drug use will be made possible by establishing the Namibia Epidemiology Network on drug use. The further recommendation will be to make sure the NDCMP’s nine principles for reducing drug supply and demand are implemented.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency