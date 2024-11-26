Sharaf Mahama Champions Community Growth Through Sports at Harvard SEI Summit.

Boston: Mr. Sharaf Mahama, CEO of Legacy Rise Sports, has called for international support to elevate sports and community development across Africa. Mr. Mahama was speaking during the prestigious Sports, Entertainment, and Impact (SEI) Summit at Harvard Law School. According to Ghana News Agency, the two-day event on the theme: 'The Business of Doing Good' brought together global leaders to explore innovative ways to leverage sports and entertainment for social and economic change. Speaking on the panel: 'Scoring Big: Elevating Sports and Entertainment Through Impact Investing', Mr. Mahama outlined his vision for using sports as a catalyst for transformation. He emphasized that his vision is not only to elevate athletes to achieve their full potential but also to impact the communities they come from, stressing that talent development must go hand-in-hand with community development. Mr. Mahama explained that Legacy Rise Sports, which he leads, prioritizes inclusivity as a core value. "We create opportuniti es for everyone, regardless of their backgrounds," he stated, highlighting the company's commitment to empowering young athletes from diverse circumstances. He further emphasized the power of impact investing as a strategy that aligns financial returns with social progress. He urged global investors and institutions to partner with African companies to unlock the continent's immense potential. "Africa is a continent of opportunities, and we call for foreign collaboration to enhance the skills and talents we have," Mr. Mahama said. By aligning resources and expertise, international stakeholders could help shape a future where sports drive sustainable development and inspire the next generation of athletes and changemakers, he explained. Mr. Mahama also noted that collaboration is key to developing Africa's vast pool of talent and creating pathways for success both on and off the field. The SEI Summit underscored the transformative role of partnerships in tackling global challenges.