Sharp drop in grain production in Jendouba

Grain production in the governorate of Jendouba fell sharply this season, with an estimated harvest of around 309,000 quintals compared with 1.9 million quintals in 2022.

The quantities collected in the governorate of Jendouba up to July 24 have reached 309,000 quintals, or 98% of the total grain harvest in the region, a source at the Local Authority for Agricultural Development said.

Estimates by the latter, based on a production of 500,000 quintals, were revised after rain damaged 200,000 quintals of the harvest.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse