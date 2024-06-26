Sidi Bouzid: Inauguration of Oum El Adham power plant

Sidi Bouzid: The power plant installed in Oum El Adham-Cebbala, Sidi Bouzid governorate was inaugurated on Wednesday. Sidi Bouzid STEG district manager Mohamed Salah Briki told TAP the project, which cost 10 million dinars, will put an end to power cuts in the region and increase the supply of electricity generated by the Lassouda station transformer to 11 delegations. He added that the Bir Lahfay station would be completed by the beginning of July and would meet the electricity needs of the inhabitants of Bir Lahfay, El Hichria and Sidi Ali Ben Aoun. Briki stressed that all the delegations in Sidi Bouzid would soon benefit from electricity supply. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse