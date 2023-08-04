General

Sidi Bouzid: secretary-general of local municipality appears before judge on suspicion of corruption

Web DeskComments Off on Sidi Bouzid: secretary-general of local municipality appears before judge on suspicion of corruption

The Public Prosecutor of the Court of First Instance in Sidi Bouzid has ordered the appearance before a judge of a secretary-general in charge of managing the affairs of a municipality in the Sidi Bouzid governorate on suspicion of corruption.

In a statement to TAP, the first deputy prosecutor at the same court, Jaber Ghnimi, said that this judicial measure was taken against the suspect for opposing acts of authority and using his position as a civil servant to gain an undeserved advantage.

He explained that the defendant had been arrested for using his company car for personal business.

The vehicle had been confiscated and placed in the municipal warehouse, where it had been parked since the decision to dissolve the municipal councils, which was de facto in force, he noted.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

The Accra Zoo: A haven in a cosmopolitan metropolis

Web Desk

One place, which qualifies without doubt to be referred to as a haven in Cosmopolitan Accra, with the hustle and bustle of city life, is the Accra Zoo. Located at the Achimota Forest, the zoo has a naturally fresh atmosphere with soothing air that gre…
General

Power consumption in Tunisia reached its first peak of summer on Saturday (STEG)

Web Desk

Tunisia experienced its first peak in electricity consumption of the summer on Saturday afternoon, around 3:38 p.m. (4,363 megawatts), due to the simultaneous use of air conditioners, Director of Cooperation and Communications at the Tunisian Electric…
General

Overview of the West and Central Africa Region Solar Technical Hub (July 2022)

User1

The Regional Solar Technical Hub is dedicated technical support for the West and Central Africa region on all aspects of solar powered water systems from the planning/design/procurement stages, to the installation and operation, as well as evaluation of systems and development of capacity building materials/training. It is a free-of-charge support, demand-driven support for any organization […]