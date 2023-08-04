Sidi Bouzid: secretary-general of local municipality appears before judge on suspicion of corruption

The Public Prosecutor of the Court of First Instance in Sidi Bouzid has ordered the appearance before a judge of a secretary-general in charge of managing the affairs of a municipality in the Sidi Bouzid governorate on suspicion of corruption.

In a statement to TAP, the first deputy prosecutor at the same court, Jaber Ghnimi, said that this judicial measure was taken against the suspect for opposing acts of authority and using his position as a civil servant to gain an undeserved advantage.

He explained that the defendant had been arrested for using his company car for personal business.

The vehicle had been confiscated and placed in the municipal warehouse, where it had been parked since the decision to dissolve the municipal councils, which was de facto in force, he noted.

