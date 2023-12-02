Siliana – local elections: electoral activities recorded in three constituencies

Campaigning began on Saturday for the local council elections in Siliana governorate, in which 294 candidates are standing, plus 40 candidates with disabilities.

The candidates are spread over the different delegations of the region, including Errouhia (37 candidates), Makther (44 candidates), Kesra (24 candidates), Siliana-north (30 candidates), Siliana-sud (28 candidates), Bargou (20 candidates), Gaafour (18 candidates), El-Krib (35 candidates), Bourouis (19 candidates) and El-Aroussa (17 candidates).

Three candidates announced their electoral activities on the first day of the campaign: Kamel Oueslati (51, worker), candidate for the Boujlida constituency (El-Aroussa delegation), Ramzi Louati (41, private sector employee), candidate in the constituency of Siliana-city (Siliana-North delegation) and Fethi Tej, the candidate for the Kesra constituency (Kesra delegation).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse