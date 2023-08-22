Sixth suspect in Hamupanda murder denied bail

The sixth suspect in the murder of Patrick Hamupanda was denied bail when he made his first appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Welhelm Modestus is accused of brutally murdering Hamupanda on 13 August 2023 with pangas and a gun at a rented house in Mungunda Street, Katutura. It is alleged that Modestus and five other suspects; Lukas Simon, Festus Nehemia, Lukas Andreas, Kleopas Amutenya and Felex Imfusi, ransacked the house before fatally attacking Hamupanda. The other suspects were arrested two days after the incident.

It is reported that another charge of housebreaking was opened against the accused persons.

Modestus has been on the run since the incident.

On Monday, Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed that Modestus handed himself over to the Serious Crimes Unit. Appearing before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni, Modestus was denied bail, on the grounds of the seriousness of the charges and the interest of the public.

He has since indicated that he would be instructing a private lawyer to represent him.

The matter has been postponed to 28 September 2023 to allow for further police investigations.

