General

Sixth suspect in Hamupanda murder denied bail

Web DeskComments Off on Sixth suspect in Hamupanda murder denied bail

The sixth suspect in the murder of Patrick Hamupanda was denied bail when he made his first appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Welhelm Modestus is accused of brutally murdering Hamupanda on 13 August 2023 with pangas and a gun at a rented house in Mungunda Street, Katutura. It is alleged that Modestus and five other suspects; Lukas Simon, Festus Nehemia, Lukas Andreas, Kleopas Amutenya and Felex Imfusi, ransacked the house before fatally attacking Hamupanda. The other suspects were arrested two days after the incident.

It is reported that another charge of housebreaking was opened against the accused persons.

Modestus has been on the run since the incident.

On Monday, Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed that Modestus handed himself over to the Serious Crimes Unit. Appearing before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni, Modestus was denied bail, on the grounds of the seriousness of the charges and the interest of the public.

He has since indicated that he would be instructing a private lawyer to represent him.

The matter has been postponed to 28 September 2023 to allow for further police investigations.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

ARP Plenary session adjourned after rejection of Article 54

Web Desk

Speaker of the Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP) Brahim Bouderbala decided to adjourn the plenary session for 15 minutes on Thursday in response to the rejection of several deputies to continue the examination of the Parliament’s draft rules …
General

Measures taken to facilitate issuance and renewal of passports (ministers)

Web Desk

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar and Minister of the Interior, Kamel Feki, decided in a joint meeting Monday to take measures to facilitate the issuance and renewal of Tunisian passports. The two ministers stres…
General

Fitch Ratings Downgrades Tunisia’s rating to ‘CCC-‘

Web Desk

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Tunisia’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to ‘CCC-‘ from ‘CCC+’, it said in a statement FridaySource: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse