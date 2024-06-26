SNJT President denounces repressive laws against journalists

Tunis: President of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT), Zied Dabbar , Monday, called for ending the application of repressive laws and decree-laws against journalists, citing as examples, decree-law 54, the telecommunications code, and the anti-terrorism law. «Press offenses and journalistic errors must be prosecuted, under Decree-Law 115,» he pointed out. This was during a demonstration in solidarity with journalist Chadha Haj Mbarek organised by SNJT in Sousse. He expressed hope of seeing the Tunisian justice system respond to the union's request to release journalist Chadha Haj Mbarek. The Union still claims Chadha's innocence to the accusations against her.» Dabbar also criticized the ongoing indictment of journalists, apart from decrees 115 and 116, and the continued criminalization of some journalistic activities punishable by prison sentences. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse