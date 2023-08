(TAP) - Stade Tunisien defeated Qatar's AL Shahania (4-0), in a soccer friendly played on Saturday, at the end of their pre-season camp in the city of Azmit (Turkey), as part of their preparations for the new Ligue 1 season (2023-2024). The goals were scored by Sanad Khemissi (58), Bilel Mejri (65), Hamza Khadhraoui (76) and Haythem Jouini (84).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse