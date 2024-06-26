Social Affairs Ministry to complete draft international agreements on health and safety at workplace (Maddouri)

Tunis: Social Affairs Minister Kamel Maddouri pointed out that his department is working to complete draft international agreements on health and safety at the workplace, including two agreements 155 and 187 of the organization International Labor Organization (ILO) regarding occupational health and safety sectors. He added that «the Tunisian legislation complies with international standards in this area.» Charing the opening of the 13th Conference on Health and Safety at the Workplace which will continue for two days with the theme "Climate Change and the Business Environment," Maddouri indicated that a number of companies are intervening in the area of promoting health and safety at the workplace, namely the National Institute Health and Safety at the workplace (French: ISST) and the labor inspection. He explained that the national policy on health and safety at the workplace includes several axes. It provides decent work in the context of climate change, specifying that this conference is an opportunity to debate the impact of these changes in the job market. Furthermore, he warned of the repercussions of the climate change on workers' health in workplaces such as construction site workers, workers in the agricultural sector, transport, construction and other sectors. «Climate change could be the cause of certain cancerous and respiratory diseases, psychological disorders, and work accidents,» he noted. ISST Manager Sonia Fehri underlined that experts from the organization of workers and business leaders are participating in this conference, namely representing the UGTT, UTICA and UTAP «This conference seeks to raise awareness of the importance of the business environment, workers' health as well as businesses sustainability» she pointed out, adding that «climate change is at the origin of the spread of several illnesses and could have an impact on business activities.» Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse