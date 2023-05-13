Solenzo: A transport bus catches fire (no casualties)

A transport bus caught fire on Saturday, without causing any casualties, at the entrance to the town of Solenzo (Bena road), learned the AIB.

The passengers were able to leave the vehicle in time, leaving their luggage at the mercy of the flames.

The bus coming from Bobo-Dioulasso picked up cans of fuel at Kouka along the way.

The apprentice told the AIB that the flames started from a canister placed on the roof of the vehicle,

while his colleague slept.

Attempts to bring the fire under control were unsuccessful.

Source: Burkina Information Agency