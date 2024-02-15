Some 8,251 tonnes of early geothermal crops exported from Gabes up until late January 2024

8,251 tonnes of early geothermal crops were exported from the governorate of Gabes up until late January 2024, compared with only 6,000 tonnes the previous season. The export of agricultural produce from geothermal greenhouses, notably tomatoes, is proceeding under optimum conditions, an official from the Regional Authority for Commissariat for Agricultural Development (CRDA) told TAP, pointing out that this production is generated from 162 hectares of greenhouses. According to CRDA estimates, the annual production of early vegetables is expected to reach nearly 25,000 tonnes, up on last year's figure of 24,000 tonnes. The development of the early fruit and vegetables sector in Gabes, with projects centred in El Hamma, El Hamma-Ouest and El Hicha (Ouedhref), is due to the use of modern technologies and the ability of certain projects to ensure production throughout the seasons, he explained. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse