The weather Wednesday is sometimes very cloudy with scattered and temporarily stormy and heavy showers in the north and in the centre west and south. Hailfall is expected in some places. The wind is blowing north quite strong to strong near eastern coasts and on heights, moderate to light elsewhere. The sea is choppy in the north, rough to very choppy in eastern coasts. Highs are generally ranging between 15°C and 21°C, hovering over 12°C on western heights. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse