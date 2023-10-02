Sousse-local elections: field campaign to update electoral register continues, as polling station numbers rise to 183

The field campaign to update the electoral register for the local elections and to verify polling stations and constituencies, which began on 26 September, is continuing in the governorate of Sousse. This comes after the electoral sub-commission allocated 243 agents for this purpose, who were distributed to the 112 electoral districts in the governorate, said the officer in charge of the sub-commission's operation, Meriam Benjima. Benjima told TAP's correspondent in Sousse on Monday that the Sousse governorate was divided into 112 electoral districts with 16 delegations, after the law stipulated that the number of electoral districts in each delegation should not be less than 5, as new districts were added to some delegations. She said that the number of polling stations in Sousse increased from 177 in the previous elections to 183 in the latest period, after new polling stations were added in some Imadas. Benjima added that the processes of updating the electoral register are continuing in the 45 permanent offices distributed in the delegations of the governorate of Sousse, in addition to the work of the mobile teams that have spread everywhere and which, for example, ensured about 1000 updates on Sunday. The governorate of Sousse has 16 delegations with 105 imadas, including 112 constituencies and 183 polling stations.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse