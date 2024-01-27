State patient nabbed for alleged transportation of cannabis in ambulance

OTJIWARONGO: A 38-year-old man, who was a state patient being transported in an ambulance from Windhoek to Outjo to Windhoek, was arrested on Friday after being found in possession of 500 grams of cannabis. Namibian Police Force (NamPol)'s head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Saturday said the suspect was arrested on Friday at 15h00 on the B1 road. 'We had information about him that he was in possession of the skunk cannabis in an ambulance which was transporting him to Outjo,' said Mbeha. She explained that the police had setup an unexpected roadblock on the B1 road, approximately five kilometres south of Otjiwarongo, where the ambulance was stopped and searched. She said the police first stopped the ambulance and assessed the condition of the only patient who was in it, who is now the suspect. The patient had gone for sight medical follow-up in the capital was on his way back to Outjo on the Friday. It is alleged that the drugs he is accused to have been transporting were stashed in a plastic bag, weighing about 505 grams, with a street value of N.dollars 25 250. The suspect is expected to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court on charges of dealing in cannabis and/or possession of drugs on Monday. Police investigations in the matter continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency