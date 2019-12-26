The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack conducted by unidentified gunmen on 24 December in Arbinda, Soum province, northern Burkina Faso. He expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General conveys the solidarity of the United Nations to the Government and people of Burkina Faso and reiterates the continued support of the United Nations to the Governments of Burkina Faso and the other countries of the Sahel region in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism.

Steacute;phane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

Source: United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.