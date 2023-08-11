Stock market sees 7.9% increase in aggregate revenue of listed companies in H1 2023

The activity indicators of listed companies show a 7.9% increase in their total revenues in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 12 billion Tunisian dinars (TND) compared to TND 11.1 billion.

In its report on the evolution of the indices and earnings of listed companies published on Friday, the Tunis Stock Exchange indicated that 70% of the companies that published their indicators for the first six months of 2023, i.e. 51 out of 73, improved their revenues compared to the same period last year.

The 20 companies that make up the Tunindex20 generated TND 5.6 billion (or 47% of total turnover), an increase of 8.9% compared to the same period last year.

Income development by sector

In the financial sector, the 12 listed banks achieved a cumulative net banking income (NBI) of TND 3,328 million in the first half of 2023 compared to TND 2,985 million in the same period of 2022, representing a growth of 11.5%.

The total net revenue of the 7 listed leasing companies increased by 6.9% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, reaching TND 253 million compared to TND 236 million.

According to the same source, the total amount of premiums issued by the 6 listed insurance companies reached TND 757 million compared to TND 723 million, representing a growth of 4.6%.

The financial sector as a whole, which includes 28 listed companies, achieved a total revenue of TND 4,363 million compared to TND 3,968 million, representing a growth of 9.9%.

In the consumer goods sector, the total turnover of the three major groups operating in the agri-food sector (Poulina Group Holding, Délice Holding and SFBT) increased by 5.6%, from TND 2,909 million to TND 3,072 million.

In the same sector, the total turnover of the 4 car dealerships recorded a growth of 12.4% in the first half of 2023, reaching TND 554 million compared to TND 493 million in the same period of 2022.

In the consumer services sector, the total turnover of two listed retail chains (Monoprix and Magasin Général) increased by 7.9% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, reaching TND 768 million compared to TND 712 million.

Overall, six of the nine sectors showed positive performance. The health sector recorded the highest growth at 44.2%, followed by consumer services at 13.2%.

In terms of sub-sectors, nine showed positive performance. Travel and Leisure was the top performer with a gain of 26.3%, followed by Industrial Goods and Services with a gain of 12.9% and Banks with a gain of 11.5%.

The downturn affected three sub-sectors, with the biggest falls in chemicals (-25.5%), followed by motor vehicles and equipment (-16.6%).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse