Stock market starts week on gloomy note

The stock market started the week on a gloomy note. The benchmark index fell by 0.1% to 8,600.4 points on a well-filled volume of TND 20 million. Trading was concentrated on a few stocks such as SFBT and Tunisie Leasing and Factoring, according to stock market broker Tunisie Valeurs. STIP was the session's best performer. Shares in Tunisia's only tyre manufacturer rose 4.4% to TND 4.470 on thin volume of TND 1,000. UADH's shares continue to be on a roll. The holding company's share price rose by 1.3% to TND 0.770, attracting TND 122,000. Essoukna posted the biggest fall of the session. The SIMPAR-backed real estate developer's shares fell 4% to TND 1.440 without being traded. Tunisie Leasing and Factoring shares were among the session's biggest losers. Shares in Tunisia's leading leasing company fell 2.3% to TND 13.000, draining TND 6.4 million of capital from the market. SFBT shares were again in the red. The brewery's shares were down 0.8% at TND 12.000, mobilising a volume of TND 8.7 million, or m ore than 40% of the market's flow. Since the beginning of 2Q23, the national drinks flagship has had a lacklustre trading record, underperforming by 5.6%. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse