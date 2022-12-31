Strengthening resilience for sexual and reproductive health in West and Central Africa 2018?2021 | Programme Cycle Report

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)’s Strategic Plan 2018–2021 had the overarching goal of contributing to achieving universal access to sexual and reproductive health and advancing progress towards the achievement of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Programme of Action. Therefore, the West and Central Africa regional interventions action plan (2018–2021) focused on supporting and complementing regional and country-level efforts to achieve these aims, all in line with SDGs 3 and 5 and the aspirations of the African Union Agenda 2063.

This report presents the progress towards achieving UNFPA’s three transformative results: i) Ending the unmet need for Family Planning; ii) Ending Preventable Maternal Mortality; and iii) Ending Gender-Based Violence (GBV), including Child Marriage and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Source: United Nations Population Fund