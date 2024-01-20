Students from University of Buffalo visit Parliament

The All-African Students Union, from the University of Buffalo, United States of America (USA), has visited the Parliament of Ghana, to familiarise with parliamentary processes and practices. The visit forms part of the Union's Annual Global Experiential Programme in Ghana. It was organised by Parliament's Department of Public Engagement as part of efforts to bring Parliament closer to the people. Dr Dorothy Siaw-Asamoah, leader of the delegation, and a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Buffalo, USA, revealed that the visit was to promote a better understanding of Ghana's rich political and cultural heritage among the students. 'The visit also intends to expose them to a unique global and diverse experience in social innovation and entrepreneurial leadership,' she said. The students were taken through on the evolution of Ghana's Parliament, its functions, and basic parliamentary processes, as well as Ghana's democratic governance with a perspective on social innovation. Source: Ghana N ews Agency