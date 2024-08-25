Sunyani Traditional Council assures MP he’ll be retrained in Elections 2024

The Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) has praised Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East Constituency, for his passion for progress. They acclaimed him for bringing the development of the Municipality to the next level. Nana Kwaku Sabeng, the Akwamuhene (sub-chief) and Acting President of the STC, said MP had performed creditably, and deserved another term to serve the constituents in parliament. Describing the MP's contributions to the development of the Sunyani Municipality as exceptional, Nana Sabeng said the council had noticed, acknowledged and recognised the hardwork of Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh. He pledged the commitment of the council to support the MP to retain the parliamentary seat for the fourth time. Nana Sabeng gave the commendation when Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh visited the council to introduce himself officially as the Election 2024 Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and also render accounts for his stewardship to the chiefs. He said: 'Indeed, y ou are a silent worker and not a braggart. We have noticed your exceptional work from far, and indeed you remain a devoted son, passionate for development. 'We will, therefore, support you to continue with the good works because you have indeed worked beyond expectation, and we are truly convinced that you would do more and to consolidate your track record in your next term in parliament.' Nana Akosua Duah Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen-mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area, also lauded the MP's commitment towards developing the municipality and described him as development-oriented MP who was passionate for development. On his part, Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh said he was highly elated by the inspiration of the council and promised to do more, if he was retained in political power in the December 7 polls. The MP enumerated some of his transformational projects and achievements in the constituency, saying virtually all the local communities in the municipality had equally benefited from physical infrast ructure development. These among other projects include an on-going construction of a standard Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) block for the Sunyani Ridge Experimental School. Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh explained the two-storey project contained an 11-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities, five laboratories with offices and stores, two separate offices, a staff common room, 36 toilets and seven poly tanks. Work on the Sunyani Zongo Area Two Storm Drain and Urban Park Reclamation Project is also nearing completion, while the Third Battalion (3BN) Garrison Armour Training School has also benefited from a 250- bed housing facility. The MP said he also spearheaded the provision of two dialysis, and MRI machines to the Sunyani Teaching Hospital, saying the construction of an isolation centre at the hospital was also progressing. Additionally, Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh said he played an instrumental role for the installations of new oxygen machines at the hospital, as well as the expansion an d rehabilitation of the Sunyani Airport. He indicated that almost all the basic and Senior High Schools in the Municipality had also benefited from diverse development projects, including classroom block, toilets, and science laboratories, with the Sunyani Technical University benefiting from Automotive, engine, vehicle spraying rooms and metal moulding facility. Source: Ghana News Agency