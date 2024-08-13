Supply of Burkina: The CBC establishes a dynamic partnership with Togolese freight players

Ouagadougou: In order to ensure a regular supply of Burkina Faso with products, goods and various commodities and in better conditions, the CBC Representation in Togo places emphasis on good collaboration with its local partners for the achievement of this objective. For greater efficiency in coordinating operators' interventions in the transport and logistics chain, the Representation of the Burkinabè Shippers' Council (CBC) in Togo maintains good relations with local Togolese actors involved in freight management. . Indeed, according to its Representative in Lomé, Boukary Ouédraogo, the Autonomous Port of Lomé is one of the port terminals favored by Burkinabè economic operators among the other ports on the West African coast. 'The autonomous port of Lomé, it must be said, has given pride of place to the Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. We are the main customers of this port, hence our place on its Board of Directors to contribute to its promotion and development,' he declared. 1- The Exe cutive Director of FP2TR, Aboudou Ibrahim: 'It is normal that we have good relations with the CBC'. Among the partners of the CBC representation in Togo, there is the Togolese Employer Association of Road Transporters (FP2TR). The structure, brought to the baptismal font with the will of the Togolese authorities, according to its Executive Director, Aboudou Ibrahim, brings together around fifteen organizations which excel in the road transport sector. Its objective, he noted, is to support the modernization of the field and the professionalization of its actors. According to Mr. Ibrahim, 80% of road transport carried out by the umbrella member organizations concerns transit, with priority being given to Burkina Faso. 'It is therefore normal that we have good relations with the CBC to support economic operators. We intervene, together, to resolve the difficulties linked in particular to hassles, trainability and especially to the organization of freight,' indicated Amadou Ibrahim. Speaking with the same tru mpet, the Director of the national Transport observatory of the National Council of Shippers of Togo (CNCT), Tchamdja Baroubadi Guetou, also maintained that the collaboration is cordial between the CNCT and the CBC Representation in Togo. And, from his point of view, each time the situation requires it, it is in synergy that solutions are found, whether on the side of shippers from Burkina Fado or Togo. 2- The Secretary General of UNATROT, Dansrou Kodjo, maintained that he had always worked closely with the CBC Representation in Togo. Always trust the Autonomous Port of Lomé Regarding the geopolitical situation prevailing in Sahel countries such as Burkina Faso, Mr. Guetou indicated that arrangements have been made, in tandem with sister structures, to contain the flow of traffic from the Autonomous Port of Lomé. It is the same story at the level of the National Union of Transporters of Togo (UNATROT). Its secretary general, Dansrou Kodjo, on the strength of this collaboration, welcomed the holding of the International Symposium on Transport and Logistics to which his structure was invited, last February 2024, in Ouagadougou. For him, beyond the economic interests at stake, the CBC Representation in Togo and UNATROT share friendly relations marked by mutual respect in the management of freight for the benefit of Burkina Faso and Togo. 'The level of our relations is such that even if there are misunderstandings, we meet to resolve any difficulties,' he said. In addition to all these structures, with which the CBC representation in Togo collaborates in order to always be effective in achieving objectives, one of the most important is the Autonomous Port of Lomé itself. Its authorities confirmed this after a brief visit to the infrastructure. Noting that the Autonomous Port of Lomé is one of the maritime transport hubs in the sub-region, its Director General, Rear Admiral, Fogan Kodjo Adegnon, welcomed the Burkinabè authorities and all of its economic operators for the confidence always renewed. The Rear Admira l thus reiterated his desire to always make the port of Lomé a privileged partner of Burkina Faso for the supply of its goods. 'I invite the transporters of Burkina to always trust us and to always use the autonomous port of Lomé for the management of their freight,' launched Rear Admiral, Fogan Kodjo Adegnon.c Source: Burkina Information Agency