Supporters of President Saied gather downtown to support “July 25th Political Process”

Tunis: Supporters of President of the Republic Kais Saied celebrated, on Thursday, the 67th Anniversary of the Republic Day as well as the 3rd Anniversary of the "July 25th Political Process". Hundreds of supporters of the Head of State gathered, on Thursday morning, at Habib Bourguiba Avenue, to express their support for the Head of State and the "July 25th Political Process". The rally was attended by members of the Assembly of People's Representatives, members of regional councils, local councils, associations as well as citizens from across the country. Demonstrators said that "they feel confident about Tunisia's future under President Kais Saied." They called on citizens to support his candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections on October 6. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse