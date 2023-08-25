Sustainable tourism: 190 entrepreneurs to be offered technical and financial support

Some 190 entrepreneurs working in the field of sustainable tourism will receive support from the project to foster sustainable tourism, with funding of up to 5,000 euros (about 16.8 thousand dinars) per entrepreneur.

The project to foster sustainable tourism, co-funded by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Tunisian Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts with the support of GIZ Tunisia, launched a call for applications on Friday. The deadline is March 24, 2024.

This call is aimed at micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and (informal) project leaders in the tourism sector in seven regions of Tunisia: North-West, Zaghouan, Dahar, Tunis, Mahdia, Djerba-Zarzis and Tozeur.

The programme will provide technical assistance on various relevant topics related to the activities of entrepreneurs, as well as financial support to help strengthen their competitiveness and boost the tourism ecosystem in the regions.

Selected entrepreneurs will be supported by two NGOs. They are Leaders International, which will work in the North West, Zaghouan and Dahar regions, and TAMSS, which will work in the Tunis, Mahdia, Djerba-Zarzis and Tozeur regions.

The programme will mainly support existing businesses, but will also provide assistance to businesses that decide to formalise their activities, paving the way for the creation of sustainable jobs, GIZ said.

Entrepreneurs who benefit from this programme will have the opportunity to be included in other visibility and marketing activities to access the market, such as being part of the different thematic tourist routes implemented by GIZ or catalogues of experiences.

They will be able to join a community of sustainable tourism entrepreneurs, expand their network in the Tunisian sustainable tourism ecosystem and exchange experiences and good practices with a range of experienced experts in different fields.

Through its partners, the programme will help to create other opportunities for committed micro-entrepreneurs, such as volunteer loans.

Known for its traditional seaside tourism, Tunisia is full of diverse and untapped natural resources, GIZ said. "Archaeological sites dating back several millennia, nature trails with breathtaking landscapes, exceptional biodiversity and a rich cultural heritage from several civilisations make it a tourist treasure to be appreciated in a sustainable way.

The project to foster sustainable tourism aims to promote positive change. By encouraging cooperation between tourism stakeholders and rural communities, it supports the diversification of the tourism offer and the creation of new experiences.

The project also provides technical assistance, training and funding to entrepreneurs working in sustainable tourism and related sectors. It promotes the development of entrepreneurial initiatives in sustainable tourism and culinary professions. Through this project, Tunisia aims to transform its tourism sector by tapping into its untapped potential.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse