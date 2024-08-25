Sustaining peace, security in Oti is my priority – Oti Regional Minister

DSP Daniel Machator (Rtd), the Oti Regional Minister, says sustaining peace and security in the Region was his priority as they could not develop without peace. He said the conflict in Nkwanta had affected economic activities there as businessmen and women had left the town, and companies relocated. The Regional Minister said that should not be allowed to recur. DSP Machator (Rtd) said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Chiefs of Kadjebi at the Nana Akompi Finam's Palace, Kadjebi, Oti Region. He said Kadjebi District has been noted for relative peace, so they needed to keep it to allow for investors to come. On Kadjebi township roads, he told the Chiefs that the necessary coordinates on the town roads had been taken and very soon work would commence. The Regional Minister said Kadjebi had the Oti Regional NHIA Office, Agenda 111 Hospital project, ultramodern Court complex, among others, during the Nana Addo Dankwa-Akuffo Addo-led government and that more would come when they voted to retain the go vernment in power. On DRIP, he said, the Municipal and District Assemblies in the Region would soon receive road construction machines under the District Road Improvement Project (DRIP) for road and other infrastructure projects in their respective districts. Nana Asabre Amankwatia II, the Baamuhene of Kadjebi Traditional Area, speaking on behalf of the Chiefs, said, 'we all see and aware of the President's efforts in developing Ghana.' Nana Asabre said hitherto, students dropped out of school due to inability to pay school fees, but now because of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) there were more children in the Senior High School. He said Ghanaians owed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for much development it had brought to the country. The Baamuhene also appealed for the construction of Asato via Apesokubi Road to make travelling to Dambai easy and affordable to the residents in the Kadjebi District. The Regional Minister was accompanied by Mr. Evans Yaw Dapaah, Oti Regional Chairman, NPP, M r. Mustapha Tassah Akan NPP PC, Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi DCE, Awal Rabiu, Akan NPP Constituency Chairman, among others to the Palace. Source: Ghana News Agency