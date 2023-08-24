Swakop to host National Heritage Week celebrations

The Swakopmund Heritage and Culture Committee will host this year’s main Namibian Heritage Week celebrations from 18 to 24 September, with several activities lined up for the week.

Initiated by the National Museum of Namibia, the National Heritage Week was extended from a day’s celebration to a week. It was also extended to other regions to ensure countrywide celebrations.

The week is aimed at encouraging Namibians to celebrate and commit to protecting the country’s natural and cultural resources and pass on inherent traditions and knowledge to descendants.

Nadine Phiri, curator at the Swakopmund Museum and member of the Swakopmund Culture Committee, during a media launch in Swakopmund on Thursday said there will be activities across the country during Heritage Week and at least one activity every day in Windhoek and Swakopmund.

“The event is also aimed at promoting the safeguarding and protection of all cultural heritage in Namibia irrespective of religious or ethnic identity, recognising that all forms of cultural heritage in Namibia are valued as equal in importance,” she said.

Phiri called on every Namibian to participate in the week-long activities by attending events, dressing up to reflect their cultures and traditions, or to create special, uniquely Namibian dishes during the week.

The theme for this year is 'Heritage and Culture: A Rock-Solid Foundation' in Namibian sign language.

The team decided that every year, the theme for heritage week will use a Namibian language as part of its commitment to promoting pride in Namibian cultural diversity.

The event is taking place in collaboration with the Museums Association of Namibia, Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre and the National Arts Gallery of Namibia, among others.

The week-long festivities will also include different cultural performances, educational lectures and competitions, among others.

