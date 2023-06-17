Swapo to pronounce itself on same- sex marriage court ruling after CC meeting

President Hage Geingob today announced that the Swapo Party, will after the Party’s Central Committee meeting, pronounce itself on the same-sex marriages court ruling, which recognises same-sex marriages involving Namibians conducted abroad.

Geingob during the opening of the meeting, here said the ruling has been widely misunderstood which has caused an uprising in the public and the meeting will address it.

“Misunderstandings can cause war. There was an uprising and evolution. You can misunderstand something and you can cause war. Churches were trying to call me to stop this, how do I do it? I don’t have that power,” he said.

Geingob said that marriage has been well defined in the country’s constitution and the court ruling didn’t abolish this law.

“First thing we must know in Swapo is that in 1970 we already had a constitution, a law drafted to define what family is. We said family will be a man and a woman. Our national constitution is equally explicit. It defines marriage to be between a man and a woman. The ruling has not abolished that,” he noted.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency