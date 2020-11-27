Home appliances manufacturer Syinix hints at the future design direction

TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The prominent household appliance brand Syinix has introduced the piloting notion behind the upcoming new lines of products, including the newest series of Smart TVs. The inspiration behind the new products will come from the modern Japanese Industrial design. The refined designs will underline the quality of craftsmanship in manufacturing, as well as create a naturally appealing simplicity in appearance.

When revealing the first glimpses of what design features to look forward to, Justin Liu, Sales Director of Home Electronics Division at Transsion, said, “I wanted the Syinix brand to become a symbol of quality and refined taste.” The message that the brand hopes to deliver is that their products are made with the upmost attention and intended to last. By incorporating appreciation of creations from initial design stage, the esteem towards products can be carried all the way up to the customers, who will find it easy to value their purchased items.

New products will be made comprehensively robust . The strong shape of the façade will carry over natural geometric forms. This honed structure will underline the quality inherent to Syinix products. The distinct and clearly carvings will inform customers that there was no cutting corners in pursuit of the epitome.

Surface finish will be pleasant not only for the eyes, but also for the hand. The material textures of components both in the front and the back are meant to give a smooth impression during interaction. Gliding across lines between components will become comfortable and graceful to the touch.

All of the new goods will come as a celebration of the conventionally hidden technology that powers the products. The distinct and simple design will make the experience of usage natural and intuitive. Simplicity of operation will eliminate the feeling of detachment between natural human perception and the digital sphere, thus making control over technology come as innate to the user.

Thin framing and minor carved logos on the side, hidden from direct and plain view, come as a mark of modesty and confidence of the Syinix’s new direction. A design that can blend in with the environment from a distance, but can enthuse admiration on closer inspection. The delicate tacit details and a finely balanced final amalgamation will be an emblem of a new design epoch.

About Syinix

Launched in 2015, Syinix is a global smart home appliance brand launched in guided by the brand philosophy of “Starting Smart Life”. Syinix is committed to providing consumers with innovative smart home appliance solutions that are practical and beautifully crafted to improve the quality of life at home.

It is to emphasize that the industrial design of our products originated from Japan. Soon (no specific time) our more exquisite Japanese craft design TV will be available.