Teach your child the local language to promote inclusion – NCCEGeingob’s legacy must be preserved: Lourenço

Mr Atiogbe Nicholas Tetteh, the Ledzokuku Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), says it is important for Ghanaian parents to teach their children the local language to promote inclusiveness in the country. He said language had become a barrier to inclusivity when it came to getting information. 'Studying the local languages helps children to understand English Grammar better and improves their overall communication and problem-solving skills,' he said. Mr Tetteh was speaking during the 2024 International Local Language Day commemoration at the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) North Cluster of Schools on the theme: 'Multilingual education: A pillar of learning and intergenerational learning,' The International Mother Language Day was first announced by the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on November 17, 1999, but was formally recognised by the UN General Assembly in 2002, with February 21 set as the commemoration day across t he world. 'Languages carry cultural elements, so if a language dies, it's like a whole way of life is dead,' he noted. The NCCE Director suggested the translation of online contents into local languages for every Ghanaian to have access to information. He said understanding local languages enriched and enhanced cognitive development, which helped students score higher marks, and promoted cultural awareness and competency. Mr Fidel Nii Akuffo Bortey, the Tema West Municipal NCCE Director, who graced the occasion, urged the pupils to preserve their heritage and lineage by studying and speaking their local languages to avoid its extinction. The pupils were guided to read books in the Ga Language. Source: Ghana News Agency WINDHOEK: President of Angola and Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairperson, João Lourenço said the late Hage Geingob's legacy must be preserved and should serve as reference for the achievement and great objectives of SADC and Africa. Speaking at the final memorial service of Geingob here on Saturday, Lourenço emphasised that doing so will serve as paying homage to Africa's great son of contemporary history. He highlighted that while serving as chairperson of SADC in 2018, Geingob spearheaded the regional industrialisation agenda by promoting the development of regional infrastructure, youth empowerment and sustainable development of the region. He further noted that Geingob played a role in advocating for peace, stability and security in the region which are fundamental premises for the economic and social development of the sub-region. 'The achievements of President Hage Geingob are of such magnitude and scope that we will not be able to describe them in a few words… that is the way in which he dedicated himself and gave his life to building the progress and development of his nation, the southern African region and the African continent in general,' he said. Lourenço equally said the pain and sadness is written on the faces of the Namibian citizens due to the loss of their esteemed and admired leader, noting that he is however convinced that Namibians will know how to transform the sad energy in dedicating and transforming it into bravery to build a strong, resilient, exemplary nation in terms of stability, security and peace - which Geingob steered. 'The pain of the Namibian people is our pain and for this reason we are present here sharing this pain and saying that in difficult times like this, you can always count on our solidarity,' he said. Geingob will be buried at the national shrine, Heroes' Acre in Windhoek on Sunday, which will run concurrently with a 21-gun salute. Source: The Namibia Press Agency