Tealium unveils CDP integration with Snowflake’s Snowpipe Streaming API

The integration combines the powerful forces of the Snowflake Data Cloud and Tealium CDP to accelerate CX across the entire customer journey

San Diego, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tealium announced today that it is one of the first customer data platforms (CDPs) to seamlessly connect to Snowflake’s Snowpipe Streaming API , offering industry-leading customer data collection and activation capabilities. Tealium’s CDP, powered by Snowflake, streamlines the process of landing low latency customer behavior data into the Snowflake Data Cloud to power analytics, AI, and customer-360 initiatives, allowing enterprises to better serve and engage their customers.

“At the heart of any CX strategy, is your data. CDPs and cloud data platforms are powerful catalysts for managing, analyzing, and activating customer data successfully to achieve this. And although unique on their own, together, they become a powerful force. That’s why Tealium and Snowflake are truly better together, providing a centralized consented data hub combining the benefits of historical data, real-time behavior, and utmost flexibility,” says Bob Page, Chief Product Officer at Tealium.

Real-time access to customer data is crucial for organizations to stay competitive and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Tealium’s integration with the Snowpipe Streaming API enables businesses to capture, process, analyze, and activate data efficiently. This powerful combination allows organizations to unlock valuable insights, enhance personalization, and make data-driven decisions, ultimately driving growth and customer satisfaction.

The integration leverages the power of a real-time CDP coupled with Snowflake’s elastic performance engine to drive customer data capabilities, including:

Establish unified and actionable customer views to power real-time engagement, leveraging enhanced identity data in Snowflake

Fuel and activate AI initiatives across the entire data infrastructure

Minimize wasted time on data wrangling for more strategic and higher-quality insights

Reduce regulatory risk by enabling consented data collection and activation, honoring customer privacy preferences across the entire journey

Improve ROI and achieve business goals through enhanced measurement and data-driven decision making

“As third-party cookies phase out and privacy regulations intensify, the demand for secure, privacy-first, real-time data solutions has never been greater,” said Onil Gunawardana, Head of Product Management, Marketing Data Cloud, at Snowflake. “Tealium’s advanced CDP with consent management, integrated with Snowflake’s Snowpipe API, provides enterprises with immediate access to cleansed, high-quality, first-party data. This seamless connectivity not only speeds up data ingestion for AI and improves customer experiences, but also ensures that data usage remains compliant within Snowflake’s robust analytics environment, elevating customer data strategies with unmatched security and efficiency.”

The integration also equips teams with widened flexibility, allowing them to augment customer data with AI, fueling models with clean and consented data. With every business having an AI mandate, the biggest challenge being faced during initial adoption is access to AI-ready data. The Tealium and Snowflake integration enforces enhanced data quality and governance, which supports successful AI implementation across the enterprise.

