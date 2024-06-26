Techiman LANet calls on youth to remain patriotic, avoid electoral corruption

The Techiman Local Accountability Network (LANet) in the Bono East Region has called on the youth to remain patriotic and not allow politicians to use them to foment trouble and disturb national peace and tranquility. As the electioneering gathers momentum, the network asked the youth to reject and help expose ambitious politicians who might influenced them with money to cause political violence. The Network, a group of civil society organisations that works to promote accountability and fight corruption, made the call in a statement issued and signed by Mrs Sarah Yusif, an executive member of the LANet. According to the statement copied to Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Techiman, the Network in collaboration with the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) marked this year's African Union Anti-Corruption Day by engaging and sensitizing about 512 students of the Techiman Mount Camel Girls and Gyarko Senior High Schools on electoral corruption. The sensitization was on the theme 'make your vote count: stand aga inst electoral corruption,' and the students participated in quizzes, presentations, and discussions on fighting electoral corruption. They were also empowered to 'blow the whistle on corruption, demonstrate a sense of nationalism by avoiding corruption and violence in the run-up of the Election 2024'. The statement indicated that until the youth rejected corrupt politicians, there was no way they could hold them accountable when they assumed leadership and political positions. It expressed appreciation to the network members, particularly Mr Mustapha Maison Yeboah, the Founder and Executive Director of COPIO, for inspiring the youth to avoid and lead the fight against corruption. Source: Ghana News Agency