Technical, Vocational education crucial for effective 24-hour economy- Akatsi North MP

Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi North in the Volta Region, has said Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) is crucial in transforming Ghana's economy into a 24-hour economy. 'By equipping individuals with practical skills and knowledge, we enable them to take advantage of the diverse opportunities that arise at any time of the day.' Mr Kotoe said this in a speech read on his behalf by Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC during the launch of 'Hope Builders Ghana', a non-governmental organization. On the theme: 'Vocational and Technical Education, Our Responsibility,' Mr Kotoe, who is also a ranking member of education in parliament, said paying attention to TVET would lead to increased productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness in the local and global markets. 'Today, we are not only here to celebrate the launch of a new initiative but also to reaffirm our collective responsibility towards vocational and technical education,' he said. Mr Kotoe highl ighted three major barriers that affected vocational and technical skills acquisition in the past. These include stigma (introduction of craft), lack of accessibility, and academic progression where he said, 'We converted Polytechnics to Universities to solve that problem.' He revealed that vocational and technical education was a key driver of local economic development. 'By providing individuals with the skills needed to start and sustain businesses, we stimulate economic growth in our communities,' he said. Mr Kotoe also said vocational and technical education was needed to promote job creation by bridging the gap between skills employers need and the skills job seekers possess. He also explained that the move would empower individuals to reach their full potential and provide them with the tools to pursue their passions, achieve their goals, and contribute meaningfully to society. Mr Kotoe urged all stakeholders to commit to supporting and promoting vocational and technical education, 'for it is our responsibility to ensure that every individual has the opportunity to succeed.' 'Hope Builders Ghana' among other key programmes, would play a pivotal role in their commitment to advancing vocational and technical education in Akatsi North and in other Districts. Community members, youth groups, traditional authorities, and others were in attendance during the launch, which was held at the Ave-Dakpa old market. Source: Ghana News Agency