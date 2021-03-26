ABUJA, Nigeria and NEW DELHI, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO, a premium mobile brand, has initiated a local trainee correspondent programme with the aim to provide job opportunities for young people in emerging markets in partnership with Manchester City and Goal.

This opportunity will see the two trainee correspondents from Nigeria and India, work with Goal, to cover the Premier League leaders from close quarters till the end of the season. The two will also be mentored by Goal’s regional editorial teams.

Fans from all over India and Nigeria submitted their entries for the campaign. From over 200 entries that came in, the organizer went through a rigorous process of elimination before zeroing in on two applicants who impressed the most. Sai Prashanth Nataraj from India and Chukwu Bethel from Nigeria were finally selected for the programme. Both their entries impressed the jury for their passion of working in the industry and insights into the sport.

“As a brand aiming to inspire people to never stop pursuing their dream, TECNO is always determined to support people who are persistent, passionate and always striving for excellence”, said Stephen HA, Managing Director of TECNO, VP of Transsion, who is also the key member of the jury. “We are very delighted to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a genuine impact on the lives of young people. We look forward to encouraging more people to uncover their enthusiasm and fulfill their dreams through our consistent social endeavors as well as our products and technology.”

The two winners now get an opportunity to kick-off a new chapter in their lives where they are able to convert their passion for football into a career prospect. TECNO will provide its award-winning camera phone CAMON 16 Premier, for the winners to work with throughout the whole campaign.

TECNO, a premium mobile phone brand, are the official global partner of Manchester City for handsets and headphones. The brand has a presence in more than 60 countries across the globe with its innovation, technological and artistic progression as well as a diversified product portfolio featuring smartphones and smart AIoT products.