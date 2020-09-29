Recently, TECNO, a major player of mobile phone manufacturer in the world, is also following the pace of full-screen development, and it may bring the latest under-screen camera technology on the next-generation of flagship models. TECNO is one of the first tier of mobile phone manufacturers to announce a ready to mass-produce under screen camera smartphone in the global market.

What breakthroughs has TECNO made for the under screen camera? Firstly, the difficulty with an above-screen camera is the light transmittance of the OLED screen. Literally, applying transparent pixels in the display area of the camera below the screen shall achieve a full screen display. In reality, however, images were very blurry due to the traditional pixel arrangement method. TECNO Imaging Laboratory has improved the screen material, dramatically increasing the light transmittance of the screen, and it can visually achieve the full screen effect.

Second, the quality of images is another technical breakthrough. TECNO Imaging Laboratory continuously optimizes the pixel layout of under screen camera, and at the same time, combining its self-developed software algorithm, the color granularity and pixel precision can almost achieve the same quality as normal camera. At present, the optimized under screen camera has been able to solve the main pain points of photo-shooting, such as overexposure, fuzzy imaging, dazzling light, dark light and backlight.

TECNO has accumulated many years of experience in the field of dark skin photography and has a clear advantage in the field of segmentation. This technological innovation means that TECNO’s innovation in the field of under-screen cameras will promote the further development of mass production technology optimization. TECNO’s concept phone will be equipped with an under screen camera technology in the first quarter of next year, stay tuned.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1283663/1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1283664/2.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1283665/3.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1283662/4.jpg