Teen boy drowns in Omusati

A 13-year-old boy allegedly drowned while fishing with friends at Oshikulufitu village, Ogongo Constituency in the Omusati Region. The deceased was identified as Akushanga Simon Petrus Eita Shipingana Tangomwene. Namibian Police Force Omusati crime investigations coordinator, Moses Simaho said the incident occurred around 18h00 on Friday. According to Simaho, the deceased was allegedly catching fish with his friends at Okano dam at the time of the incident. 'It is alleged that the deceased started to swim and went far into the water and became tired. He started screaming for help until he disappeared underwater and drowned,' he said. The deceased's lifeless body was retrieved by NamPol Oshakati Special Reserve Force divers Saturday morning. The body was transported to the Okahao police mortuary for a post-mortem. Police investigations into the matter continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency