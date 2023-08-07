Teen drowns at Oranjemund

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) at Oranjemund is investigating an inquest case after a 16-year-old girl allegedly drowned at the mining town Saturday night.

NamPol’s crime investigations coordinator for ||Kharas, Deputy Commissioner Nikodemus Mbango, told Nampa on Monday the deceased was identified as Geraldine Jonker.

The incident occurred around 21h00 on Saturday and the body of the teen was retrieved by divers Sunday morning.

It is alleged that the 33-year-old driver of the vehicle the girl was in drove the vehicle into the Orange River.

“The driver is from Keetmanshoop and got lost while trying to get to a certain place, he ended up where the river and the ocean meet, driving over the poles erected to stop vehicles from getting into the water. When he realised what he had done it was too late and the vehicle was already in the water,” Mbango said.

The driver managed to swim to safety and the vehicle was retrieved Saturday night.

Meanwhile, police at Keetmanshoop are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 28-year-old man identified as Josef Ishinda was allegedly run over by a truck on Saturday.

According to the deputy commissioner the incident occurred between 23h00 and midnight in the TransNamib residential area.

“The man was found lying in the street and was removed by the police, he was allegedly hit by a truck which left the scene. The police then caught up with the 32-year-old truck driver who said he didn’t realise that he had hit someone,” said Mbango.

He further said after an inspection of the truck, police found blood samples underneath the truck that were sent for DNA analysis.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed and police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency