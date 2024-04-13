Tema Industrial Lions Club organises clean-up exercise

The Tema Industrial Lions Club on Saturday organised a clean-up exercise from the Tema General Hospital roundabout to the China Mall. The exercise saw staff of the Tema General Hospital, members of the club, and the Tema Gentle Women Lions Club, Tema Lions Club, Tema Leo Club, and the Tema Harbour City Lions all joining in to clear the filth in the area. Madam Gifty Nkrumah, the President of the Tema Industrial Lions Club, stated that the exercise was in line with their theme for April. Madam Nkrumah explained that every month the club chose an area they concentrate on, noting that their area of focus was cleaning their environment to make it healthier. She noted that some of the topical issues they attended to were caring for orphans, diabetics, health screening, and vision for the elderly. She said with the support of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Zoomlion Company Limited, and Belaqua, they were able to organise the exercise and looked forward to more of such exercises. She advised the public to use their gifts and substances to help society instead of waiting for the Government to tackle every issue, as their little efforts could bring some change to a situation. 'When God created us, he gave everyone some gifts. Do what you can to help the environment and others; do not hesitate; and be waiting that the Government will do everything. Our little efforts can also make a difference,' she said. Source: Ghana News Agency