Temporarily stormy, occasionally intense rains Saturday evening

Temporarily stormy and occasionally intense rains will be recorded on Saturday evening along the northern coastal regions, according to the National Meteorological Institute (INM). Strong winds are also expected in the north. Temperatures will range between 15°C and 19°C in the south and between 11°C and 14°C elsewhere, while dropping to 8°C in heights. The sea will be rough to very rough in the north, with high waves expected in the east, and highly turbulent waters in the Gulf of Gabes. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse