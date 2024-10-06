Tepa local chapter of Ghana Association of Barbers inaugurated

Tepa: The Tepa Local chapter of the Ghana Association of Barbers and Barbering Salon Owners (GABBSO) has been inaugurated with a call on the government to increase the quota of barbers in its Apprenticeship Support Programme. This will enable the Association to train more of the youth interested in barbering to make them self-employed thereby reducing the rising youth unemployment in the area. Mr Fred Amfo, the Tepa local Chairman of the Association made the call on the side-lines of the inauguration of the Association held at Tepa in the Ahafo North Municipality of the Ashanti Region. He said barbering was a lucrative craft, hence, the need for the government to support the Association and well position it to train more of the youth to engage in the craft and enhance their socio-economic livelihoods. Mr Amfo said some of the barbering shops in the area also needed modern working tools and financial assistance to expand and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the local economy. Touching on the Elect ion 2024, the local chairman advised Ghanaians to endeavour to preserve the prevailing peace of the nation, saying without absolute peace and social cohesion 'no human activity or business can thrive'. 'A peaceful atmosphere is required to facilitate peaceful elections and thereby spur rapid socio-economic growth and development,' Mr Amfo stated. 'Ghana is the only country we have and in choosing our leaders we must appreciate that and do it in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity,' he added, saying 'election is simply the preferred leaders of our choices and not violence'. Nana Oppong Kyekyeku, the Gyaasehene (sub-chief) and Nana Kwame Adade, the Baamuhene (sib-chief) of the Tepa Traditional Area inaugurated the Association and outdoor the executives. Source: Ghana News Agency