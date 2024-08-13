Terrorist attacks in Tinzaouatene: Senegal presents its condolences to Mali

Ouagadougou: Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko presented his country's condolences to Malian President Assimi Goïta on Monday in Bamako, following the deadly attacks at the end of July in Tinzaouatene. 'Allow me to bow to the memory of our Malian brothers who fell on the field of honor a few days ago (in Tinzaouatene, editor's note), present in the name of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in my name, on behalf of the government and on behalf of all the Senegalese people, to reiterate our most sincere and saddened condolences,' declared Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko after an audience with President Assimi Goïta. At the end of July, terrorists with the support of Ukrainian soldiers carried out deadly attacks against the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA) in the north of the country. The Ukrainian ambassador to Senegal publicly welcomed these attacks which also affected Russian instructors, partners of the FAMA. Which earned him a summons from Senegalese diplomacy. For its part, Bamako has severed its diplomat ic ties with kyiv, which it considers to be an ally of international terrorism, particularly in the Sahel. Source: Burkina Information Agency