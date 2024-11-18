Terry Yegbe’s Black Stars Inclusion Serves as Inspiration for Young Footballers.

Accra: Mr Alex Amezar Maxy, a football scout and development coach in Akatsi, Volta Region, has encouraged young footballers to find inspiration in Terry Yegbe, a former player of the Akatsi-based second division team, Kickers Football Club. Yegbe's recent inclusion in the Black Stars serves as a motivational example for aspiring players. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Amezar emphasized the importance of discipline, respect, and hard work for young athletes aiming to advance in their football careers. He noted that qualities like self-discipline, dedication, perseverance, and prayer are crucial for developing and uncovering talented players. Mr Amezar shared his experiences discovering Terry Yegbe years ago, bringing him to Kickers FC. Yegbe's dedication and discipline in following instructions set him apart. He expressed satisfaction that Yegbe, a versatile 23-year-old defender, has now been selected to play for the Black Stars. Yegbe is currently attracting interest from European clubs such as Fulham, Union Berlin, Crystal Palace, and Sheffield United. Describing Yegbe's journey, Mr Amezar highlighted his progression from Kickers to West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), then to Vision Football Club, and eventually moving abroad. Yegbe currently plays for IF Elfsborg in the Swedish league, having transferred from Finnish side SJK SeinAjoki earlier this year. He was also called to represent Ghana's under-23 team last year, showcasing the importance of discipline in achieving success. Yegbe, known by the nickname Cantona, was among seven players who received a late call-up from Black Stars coach Otto Addo for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger. This opportunity arose after eight regular players withdrew due to injury. Despite Yegbe's inclusion, the Black Stars' hopes for qualifying for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco were dashed after securing only three points from five matches. A 1-1 draw with Angola was their latest result. Ghana is set to face Niger in their last qualifying match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 18, concluding their African Cup of Nations campaign. With Angola and Sudan advancing from Group F with 13 and 7 points, respectively, and Ghana and Niger trailing with four and three points, Ghana will miss the AFCON for the first time in 20 years. The four-time AFCON champions will not participate in the upcoming tournament in Morocco 2025.