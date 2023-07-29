Textile and clothing exports’ revenues up to TND 5,090.88 million by end of June

The value of exports in the textile and clothing sector posted a 12.17% rise to TND 5090.88 million till the end of June 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, reads the June 2023 business newsletter of the Textile Technical Centre (CETTEX). These exports rose by 9.59% to pound 1527.24 million. However, in terms of volume they dropped by 4.42% to 86,691.26 tonnes. CETTEX indicated that an analysis by market of warp and weft garment exports shows growth in value and volume in the main markets, namely Germany (+16.34% in dinars and +4.47 in weight) and Italy (+28% in dinars and +7.31% in volume). France, for its part, recorded an increase of 7.79% in dinars and a slight fall of 1.46% in volume. Likewise, textile exports saw a 1.30% rise in value (TND) and 7.75% in volume. In terms of value, this sector's exports fell in the French market (-3.02%) and rose in the Italian market (+22.26%). The value of imports fell by 2.84% to TND 3811.42 million by the end of June, compared to the same period last year. Likewise in Euro, they dropped by 5.07% to pound 1.143 million. The volume of imports dropped by 7.72% to 183,135.05 tonnes. Italy is still Tunisia's leading supplier, followed by France, Turkey, Germany, China, Belgium and Spain.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse