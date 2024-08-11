The Dangers of Transporting Illicit Small Arms in Ghana

Transport systems are the lifeblood of economies worldwide, facilitating the movement of goods and people across vast distances. However, they also play a significant role in the proliferation of illicit small arms. In Ghana, individuals involved in the transportation of goods-such as bus, taxi, and trotro drivers, as well as parcel officers, 'loading boys' and 'mates' - may either knowingly or unknowingly facilitate the movement of illicit firearms. Transport workers in Ghana are often at the frontline of the movement of goods across the country. However, this strategic position also makes them vulnerable to exploitation by individuals involved in the smuggling of illicit small arms. Some transport workers may deliberately engage in these activities, leveraging their intimate knowledge of transportation routes to smuggle firearms across regions to fuel criminal activity. This illegal activity is often driven by financial incentives or coercion, where individuals are pressured or threatened by criminal el ements to cooperate. On the other hand, many transport workers unknowingly contribute to the proliferation of illicit small arms. Concealed within parcels or luggage, these deadly weapons can easily be transported across the country without the transporter's knowledge. The ease with which firearms can be hidden and the lack of stringent checks on goods being transported make the transportation sector a convenient channel for smuggling. Transport workers might contribute to the proliferation of illicit arms if they unknowingly transport concealed firearms hidden within parcels. The unregulated movement of these lethal weapons poses serious risks, including accidental discharge, theft, and diversion into the illegal arms market. When illicit small arms fall into the wrong hands, the consequences are profound. These weapons increase the likelihood of violent crimes and domestic violence devastating harm to individuals and families. Communal tensions, which might otherwise be resolved through dialogue or le gal means, can quickly escalate into deadly conflicts when small arms are involved. In some parts of Ghana, disputes over land, resources, or ethnic differences have turned violent, with the availability of illicit firearms exacerbating these conflicts. Moreover, they fuel terrorism and organised crime, contributing to broader societal instability. The transportation of illicit small arms and ammunition threatens lives and undermines Ghana's efforts to maintain peace and stability. It perpetuates a cycle of violence and insecurity that slows down the nation's progress towards sustainable development. Under Ghanaian law, the burden of proof lies with anyone found transporting or possessing illicit firearms. Section 192 (1) of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) stipulates: 'Despite the provisions of any other enactment, a person who has in possession, custody or control, without lawful excuse, the proof of which lies on that person, an explosive, a firearm or an ammunition commits a first de gree felony: Provided that no prosecution shall be instituted under this section without the consent in writing of the Attorney-General.' Convictions under this law are severe, with penalties ranging from a minimum sentence of 10 years to life imprisonment. This underscores the importance for drivers, their mates, loading boys and parcel officers to be vigilant. Thoroughly checking parcels before they are loaded, refusing suspicious packages, and reporting them to the Ghana Police Service or the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) are critical steps to preventing the illicit proliferation of small arms, thereby contributing to peace and security. Recognizing the gravity of this issue, the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons continues to take proactive steps through extensive public advocacy efforts across the country, with visits to bus terminals and trotro stations, transport unions and passengers to engage with stakeholders. Through these engagements, key players are educated about the dangers of transporting illicit firearms and the various precautions they can take to combat this threat. Beyond awareness-raising, the Commission is working closely with law enforcement agencies to enhance the monitoring and regulation of the transport sector, ensuring that transport workers are equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to identify and report suspicious activities. These efforts are critical in creating a safer environment for all Ghanaians and in disrupting the networks that facilitate the movement of illicit small arms. Tansport workers, whether inadvertently or advertently, play a crucial role in the proliferation of these deadly weapons. However, through vigilance and proactive measures, they can also be instrumental in curbing this menace. By working together, we can silence the guns, not our future. Let us all commit to making Ghana gun-violence-free for current and future generations. Source : Ghana News Agency