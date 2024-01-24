The Gambia Coach resigns after exit from AFCON

Tom?Sainfait -Gambia Head Coach of The Gambia national team has announced his resignation from the team after their 3-2 defeat to Cameroon in the last group game played on Tuesday evening. The Gambia lost 3-2 to Cameroon last night, and the outcome of the game means the Scorpions are out of the competition after making historic progress in the last edition in Cameroon. Speaking at a post-match conference, Coach Saintfait said, 'This is my last game with the Gambian team, I'm going to stay with them in a few days.? 'I have thought that this is the right time for me to?resign and move forward and I would like to thank the federation President of Gambia.?I was not surprised because the Ivorians knew they had an advantage to progress if we won and they supported us. 'There is a rivalry between the two countries as well.?I think it is only one goal that made the difference, we played a better game than we did against Cameroon. 'Cameroon had really good players and we knew they had experience in a lot of matc hes and it is only one team that won which is The Gambia. Such games are a victory for us,' he noted. Source: Ghana News Agency