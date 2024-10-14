The Maker’s House Chapel ends Experience Conference; patrons express fulfilment

The 2024 Experience Conference of The Maker's House Chapel International (TMHCI) ended Sunday with patrons expressing gratitude to God over being impacted in diverse ways to thrive as Christians and Citizens. They invariably recounted receiving spiritual revival, healing, prophetic direction to live purposeful lives and inspiration to grow their faith. The weeklong event under the theme: 'JESUS' was held at the Church's Destiny Arena headquarters, at Kwabenya from Sunday, October 6. It was hosted by Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, the General Overseer of TMHCI, with the Reverend Eastwood Anaba, Founder and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Pastor Jonathan Miller, Lead Pastor of New Beginnings Church in Orlando, Florida, and Dr Dionny Baez, Founding Pastor of H2o Church in Philadelphia, USA, being the key ministers. Pastors from Ghana and other parts of the world participated in the annual Christian revival event. With song ministrations from the Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jr, MOG, Luigi Maclean, Kofi Karikari, Sheila Joy Hutchful, Team Eternity, and Joyful Way Incorporated, and the resident Destiny Songs, patrons told the Ghana News Agency that they felt highly uplifted. Mr Emmanuel Boakye, a member of the Church, said day after day, he was blessed by the awesome presence of God. 'You see, it was all about Jesus Christ, his power, his works and love for humanity. I'm so content in my Spirit with this transformational experience. II won't trade this treasure for anything else,' he said. According to him, the insightful teachings of the pastors, their prophetic declarations, and prayers, had empowered him, as a young man, to become impactful as a Christian and a global citizen. 'Each preacher had the right message that resonated with me- They inspired my spiritual growth, my knowledge and understanding of Jesus Christ, and the clarity in the direction that I should move,' he stated. 'From Dr Boadi Nyamkye, our take away is to be resolute inour faith, even in trials, and underst and that it is path of Christian journey; from Pastor Miller, the highlight is that asthe chain breaker, Jesus will help us overcome our limitations when we serve God faithfully; Rev. Anaba detailed the satisfaction the believer gets when he identifies Jesus Christas the provider, defender and protector in Psalm 23; while Prophet Dionny motivated us with his clear prophecies.' Madam Gloria Nyamekye, also a member of TMHCI, said: 'Icouldn't come everyday, but I have been so blessed in the few days that I made it. This year's event has been fulfilling and impactful!' Mr Benedict Sackey, a non-member patron, said the teachings, prophetic nights and the song ministrations throughout the week had given him a valuable experience towards growth. 'This year's event has given me the assurance that with Christ in my vessel I will smile at the storm, no matter the obstacle,' he stated. Another patron, who is not a member of the Church, declared: 'The spirit here is a positive one. Henceforth, I will attend their pro grammes.' Delivering a sermon on Jesus' calming of the storm, as captured in Matthew 8:23-27, Dr Boadi Nyamekyehighlighted how Jesus commanded peace into the situation rather than engaging the storm. This, he said, should be the attitude of the afflicted Christian. He, therefore, encouraged Christians to focus on generating solutions to challenges rather dwelling on the problems and becoming despondent. He said having a positive attitude and being obedient to the direction God gave yielded best fruits. Prayers were offered for the sick, the weary, leaders in governance, ministry, industry, and patrons who surrendered their lives to Christ. Since its inception in 2013, the week-long Experience Conference has seen massive participation, with thousands of Christians thronging the ultra-modern auditorium of The Maker's House Chapel International to be impacted. The Maker's House Chapel International is a word-based church, which aspires for excellence in service to God, and empowering members to lead impac tful lives, while preparing them for heaven. Source: Ghana News Agency