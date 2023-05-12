General

‘The media must help shape the future of Rent Laws’

'The media must help shape the future of Rent Laws'

Reverend Dr Bright Adonai, the Chief Executive of Adonai Estate Limited, has appealed to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and other media practitioners to help shape the future of rent laws in the country.

'I am hopeful that the media, through its freedom of expression, can help shape the future of our rent laws in Ghana by partnering with the Volta Regional Association of Real Estate Developers (VRARED) to promulgate compliance to the Rent Law, which allows property owners to only demand six-months' rent advance from tenants,' he said.

Dr Adonai made the call in Ho in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The Real Estate Association would establish the Volta Housing Development Fund to spearhead the clarion call.

The Fund would establish affordable houses to bridge the housing deficit in the region.

'The Association knows that influencing the current one-year and two years rent advance collection from tenants will not be an easy task. Nonetheless, with the unwavering support of the media, we believe this can be achieved,' he added.

'The relevance of our media cannot be gainsaid as the media has brought us closure and proper perspective of relevant issues that meaningfully alter our lives, influence our choices, businesses and global perspective.'

Dr Adonai commended the media for achieving some gains in ensuring freedom of expression.

However, he said there was still more room for improvement to ensure a brighter future for the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency

