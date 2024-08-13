The Ministry of Infrastructure salutes the military engineers deployed on the Badara bridge

Ouagadougou: The Ministry of Infrastructure welcomed the contribution of military engineering which made it possible to urgently build a mobile bridge on the Badara-Bama axis, damaged by heavy rain on July 28 'Special mention to the men of military engineering deployed on the Badara bridge site,' wrote the Ministry of Infrastructure on its Facebook page. In all, eight men under the command of Lieutenant Bagambiré Luc Ouéna helped restore road traffic by installing a movable bridge between Bama and Badara, after the existing bridge gave way. Source: Burkina Information Agency