The OVBFL held annual award ceremony at Omaala

The Oshana Village Based Football League (OVBFL) on Saturday held its annual award ceremony for third-division teams to celebrate and show appreciation for their accomplishments.

The event took place at Omaalala Village No. four in Oshana.

According to OVBFL Chairperson Herman Paulus, champions, Golden Stars Football Club was awarded a trophy for winning the OVBFL 2022/2023 season, as well as a football full kit sponsored by Okapya Liner Transport.

Golden Stars FC Sakaria Hango was named player of the OVBFL 2022/2023 season, while Heicky Football Club's Heicky William and Golden Stars’ FC Shixwa Johannes shared the best goal scorer award with 13 goals each.

Golden Stars FC's Mathew Hangula was announced as coach of the season, while the award for best referee of the season went to Alweendo Abraham, Paulus said.

The sponsor award went to Okapya Liner Transport, Kullo Investments, The Trophy Palace, Woza Network, Palm View Park, General Kambonde Trading CC, and General Kambonde Financial Services CC.

The OVBFL was established more than 15 years ago and has primarily funded itself through contributions from registered teams.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

