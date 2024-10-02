The rate of inflation in September rose to 21.5 per cent

The rate of inflation rose to 21.5 per cent year-on-year in September from 20.4 per cent in August after five consecutive declines, the Ghana Statistical Service said on Wednesday. This means that in the month of September 2024 the general price level was 21.5 percent higher than September 2023. Month-on-month inflation between August and September 2024 was 2.8 percent. Professor Samuel Annim, the Government Statistician at a press briefing said the Consumer Price Index for September 2024 was 235.8 relative to 194.2 for September 2023. He said food inflation contributed 22.1 per cent to all inflation compared to last month's food inflation of 19.1 per cent with the month-on-month food inflation being 4.2 per cent. Meanwhile, non-food inflation also contributed 20.9 per cent, compared to last month's non-food inflation of 21.5 per cent with the Month-on-month being 1.6 per cent. Inflation for imported items was 17.0 per cent compared to that for locally produced items, which was 23.4 per cent. On the r egional basis, the Savannah Region recorded the highest inflation rate of 36.4 per cent with the North East Region recording 16.7 as the lowest regional inflation. Source: Ghana News Agency